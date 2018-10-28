Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Pakistan works to contain oil spill near Karachi

October 28, 2018 8:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan have launched an operation to contain an oil spill that has damaged about 1.5 kilometers (nearly 1 mile) of coastline near the southern port city of Karachi.

Moazzam Khan, of the Word Wildlife Fund, said Sunday that traces of oil have been found across an 8-kilometer (5-mile) stretch, endangering marine life.

Residents suspect the oil leaked from an underwater pipeline at a nearby refinery. Mohammad Abid, of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, said two trails of oil can be seen from the air, but that the source is unknown.

The refinery denied it was the source of the spill, but suspended operations after been ordered to do so by local authorities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory