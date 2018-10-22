Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Police: Suicidal man parked outside hospital in Alaska

October 22, 2018 5:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police in Alaska say they’re negotiating Monday with a suicidal man parked in a vehicle with a woman outside a town’s only public hospital.

Fairbanks police won’t say if the woman is being held against her will in the parking lot of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. It is the only hospital for the general public in the city of almost 32,000.

Police spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch says the man in the vehicle has a gun.

McCulloch says locals are being asked to avoid the usual entrance to the emergency room and to enter through the surgery center entrance instead.

Advertisement

Exterior entrances at nearby schools were locked during the incident, according to Sharice Walker, a spokeswoman for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

There is also a military hospital in the area.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born