Postal worker leaves mail on side of road, quits job

October 4, 2018 9:53 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says hundreds of pieces of mail meant for Philadelphia residents were dropped on the side of a New Jersey road when the carrier responsible for them quit his job.

Philly.com reports a New Jersey man made the odd discovery Sunday morning in Pennsauken. The man posted a picture of the missing mail on Facebook.

Special Agent Scott Balfour of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said in a statement the mail had been scheduled for a delivery on Aug. 8 from the Roxborough Station Post Office. According to Balfour, the Roxborough post office will deliver the mail.

The mail carrier who was responsible for the delivery resigned on Sept. 8. According to Balfour, the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t “anticipate any further action against” the former employee.

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

