Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Repairs on US 58 after Michael expected to take weeks

October 18, 2018 6:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says repairing a bridge near Danville on U.S. 58 that washed out during Tropical Storm Michael will take up to eight weeks.

Department spokeswoman Paula Jones tells the Register and Bee a detour is in place for both directions on the east-west artery that runs across much of the state’s southern border. She couldn’t provide an estimated cost for the repairs.

Danville and Pittsylvania County were particularly hard-hit when the storm swept through the state last week after making landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Six fatalities in Virginia were blamed on Michael.

The newspaper reports Danville Utilities expected to have reduced the number of customers without power to about 200 by the end of the day Wednesday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers