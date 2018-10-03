Listen Live Sports

Reports: 2 military planes collide on Sudan airport runway

October 3, 2018 12:10 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese media are reporting that two military airplanes have collided on the runway at the main airport in the capital Khartoum.

Video footage posted on social media show two Soviet-era planes moving along the runway before one suddenly rams the tail of the other.

Both planes appeared to have been badly damaged.

The Al-Sudan al-Youm news website says eight people were injured in the crash, which led to the closure of Khartoum International airport.

The Sudanese Air Force planes were identified by the Aviation Safety Network as an Antonov An-26 and an Antonov An-32.

Egypt’s aviation authority says it has been notified by Sudanese authorities that the airport has been closed. It says EgyptAir flights to and from Khartoum have been delayed.

