Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Largest ship ever built for British Navy visits New York

October 21, 2018 9:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The largest ship ever built for Great Britain’s Royal Navy is visiting New York for a week.

The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed into New York Harbor on Friday carrying about 1,500 sailors.

Commanding officer Capt. Jerry Kyd called the visit “very symbolic of the intimate relationship the Royal Navy has with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.”

The ship is anchored in view of the Statue of Liberty and can be seen by Staten Island Ferry commuters.

Advertisement

The 932-foot (284-meter) warship carries up to 60 aircraft.

British Defense Minister Gavin Williamson welcomed the Queen Elizabeth to New York. He called the ship “a symbol of our commitment to our #security and the security of our allies” on Twitter.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle