The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Sandy Spring Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 18, 2018 7:22 am
 
OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $29.2 million.

The bank, based in Olney, Maryland, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 76 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $99.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have declined 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

