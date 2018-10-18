Shore Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.5 million.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

Shore Bancshares shares have climbed 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.36, an increase of 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

