Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Snapshots of Nobel economics winners Nordhaus and Romer

October 8, 2018 3:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAME: William Nordhaus

BIRTHDATE: May 31, 1941

BIRTHPLACE: Albuquerque, New Mexico

DOCTORATE: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1967)

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

CURRENT JOB: Economist, Yale University

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pioneered climate-change economics, creating models to help guide policymakers.

FAMILY TIE: Brother Robert, who died in 2016, was an energy lawyer, congressional staffer and federal official who wrote parts of the Clean Air Act of 1970.

____

NAME: Paul Romer

BIRTHDATE: November 7, 1955.

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

BIRTHPLACE: Denver

DOCTORATE: University of Chicago (1983)

CURRENT JOB: Economist, New York University’s Stern School of Business

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Studied what distinguishes countries that enjoyed faster long-term economic growth and what governments can do to foster innovation.

FAMILY TIE: Father, Roy Romer, was the governor of Colorado from 1987 to 1999 and also served as a Democratic national chairman.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education