Southern National Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

The bank, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Southern National Bancorp shares have decreased 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.83, a decline of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

