Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Southern National Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 25, 2018 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

The bank, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Southern National Bancorp shares have decreased 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.83, a decline of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONA

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War