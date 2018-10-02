Listen Live Sports

Stitch Fix and Delta skid; Newmont and RenaissanceRe rise

October 2, 2018 4:40 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

PepsiCo Inc., down $1.99 to $108.72

The soda maker trimmed its profit forecast because of the strong U.S. dollar.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $15.69 to $28.94

The online clothing company reported disappointing sales and user totals.

Newmont Mining Corp., up 82 cents to $31.17

Mining and basic materials companies rose as metals prices increased.

Papa John’s International Inc., up 88 cents to $50.15

Private equity firm Legion Partners disclosed a 5.5 percent stake in the pizza chain.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.91 to $54.69

The airline said it took a $30 million hit from Hurricane Florence and is paying more for fuel.

        Is the Office of Personnel Management having a midlife crisis?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., up $6.47 to $138.90

Shareholder TimesSquare Capital Management said the reinsurance company should consider selling itself.

Ford Motor Co., down 12 cents to $9.20

The automaker said its sales fell 11 percent in September compared to the year before.

Alliant Energy Corp., down 71 cents to $43.12

High-dividend utility companies rose Tuesday as bond yields fell.

