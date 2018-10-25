Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tessco: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

October 25, 2018 6:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period.

Tessco shares have dropped 38 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.55, a decrease of 23 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TESS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TESS

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War