Tessco: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period.

Tessco shares have dropped 38 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.55, a decrease of 23 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TESS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TESS

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.