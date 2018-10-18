Textron and Activision skid while Alcoa and Acadia climb

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Snap-On Inc., down $16.10 to $151.47
The tool and diagnostic products maker reported less revenue than analysts expected.
Textron Inc., down $7.29 to $57.49
The aircraft maker said its industrial and aerospace units weakened in the third quarter, leading to disappointing results.
Alcoa Corp., up $2.15 to $38.85
The aluminum producer topped expectations in the third quarter and said it will buy back $200 million in stock.
Philip Morris International Inc., up $2.96 to $87.52
The cigarette company’s profit and adjusted revenue surpassed Wall Street expectations.
Activision Blizzard Inc., down $6.49 to $71.81
The video game maker released an update on sales of the latest “Call of Duty” game and returned some its earlier gains.
Microchip Technology Inc., down $1.50 to $67.55
Technology and internet companies continued their recent struggles.
Acadia Healthcare Co., up $2.80 to $38.57
Reuters reported that the inpatient behavioral health care services company is talking to private equity firms about a possible sale.
Starbucks Corp., down 46 cents to $58.64
The coffee chain said it is restructuring its European operations after several years of slowing sales.
