TVA begins Browns Ferry outage for Unit 1 modifications

October 17, 2018 7:42 pm
 
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee Valley Authority has begun a scheduled outage at its Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant Unit 1 in Alabama to prepare it to generate additional electricity.

The utility said in a news release it will install 332 new nuclear fuel assemblies and perform a final round of modifications. Unit 1 will be the second of three Browns Ferry units to generate an additional 155 megawatts of electricity.

Unit 3 began operating at its new power rating in July. Final modifications will be installed on Unit 2 next spring.

The utility said the additional 465 megawatts of electricity is enough to power an additional 280,000 homes. The release said TVA plans to invest $475 million on the project.

TVA powers 9 million customers in parts of seven Southern states.

