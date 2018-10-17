Listen Live Sports

UK inflation eases back after fall in food prices

October 17, 2018 4:40 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that inflation in Britain eased back during September due to a fall in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer prices were 2.4 percent higher in the year through September, down from 2.7 percent the previous month.

Despite the decline, which was slightly bigger than anticipated, the inflation rate remains above the Bank of England’s 2 percent target.

Still, the central bank is not expected to raise interest rates again anytime soon given ongoing uncertainties surrounding Britain’s exit from the European Union in March.

