UK supermarket Morrisons faces payouts in data leak

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Court of Appeal says that supermarket chain Morrisons is liable for a data breach in which staff members’ personal data were placed on the internet by a rogue employee.

A group of just over 5,500 employees sued after a senior auditor leaked the data, including names, addresses and bank details. The employees sought compensation, arguing the breach exposed them to identity theft.

The case revolves around Andrew Skelton, who was found guilty in 2015 at Bradford Crown Court of fraud, securing unauthorized access to computer material and disclosing personal data. He was jailed for eight years.

The supermarket argued the former employee’s actions were criminal and that it worked to get the data of some 100,000 employees taken down quickly.

Morrisons says it will appeal to the Supreme Court.

