Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Under Armour settles lawsuit with exercise gear firm Armore

October 12, 2018 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Court records say Under Armour has reached an undisclosed settlement over a trademark dispute with a similarly named company.

The Daily Record quotes a lawsuit filed in federal court in Baltimore as saying Under Armour had sued Oklahoma-based exercise equipment company Armore in May. Online court records say the case was dismissed without prejudice Thursday.

The athletic apparel company headquartered in Baltimore accused Armore of offering, selling and promoting fitness-related products without consent.

The lawsuit says Armore also featured athletes wearing Under Armour-branded apparel in promotional material. It says Armore had knowingly and willfully engaged in the infringing conduct despite Under Armour asking them to stop several times.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Under Armour officials didn’t respond to The Record’s request for comment, and it couldn’t reach Armore’s owner Steven M. Cersonsky.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown