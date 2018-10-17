Union Bankshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Union Bankshares Corp. (UBSH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $38.2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Union First Market Bank posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $125.9 million, missing Street forecasts.

Union Bankshares shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 2 percent in the last 12 months.

