United Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $106.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.42. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $3.98 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.49 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $412.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372.3 million.

United Therapeutics shares have fallen 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 1.5 percent in the last 12 months.

