Update on the latest business

NEW YORK (AP) — Strong earnings are sending U.S. stocks higher at the end of a choppy week of trading.

Procter & Gamble is leading a broad rise in consumer products makers after reporting higher earnings. The stock soared 7 percent, its biggest gain in 10 years. American Express jumped 3.5 percent after reporting a solid quarter, and PayPal climbed 8.5 percent.

Technology and internet companies bounced back after some recent losses, but health care companies are lower.

While stocks are on track to finish the week higher, most of the market’s recent gains have been swiftly followed by losses. The S&P 500 hasn’t risen by two days in a row since Sept. 20, the last day of a three-day string of gains. That was also the day of the benchmark index’s most recent record high. It’s down 4.6 percent since then.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home sales fell for the sixth straight month in September, a sign that housing has become a weak spot for the economy.

The National Association of Realtors says sales declined 3.4 percent last month, the biggest drop in 2 ½ years, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.15 million. That’s the lowest sales pace since November 2015.

Hurricane Florence dragged sales in North Carolina, but even excluding the storm’s effects, sales would fallen more than 2 percent. Sales of existing homes have declined steadily in the past year amid rapid price increases, higher mortgage rates and a tight supply of available houses.

Sales fell 4.1 percent in September from a year ago. The drop may worsen in the coming months as mortgage rates have kept rising.

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s agriculture commissioner says Hurricane Michael has damaged an estimated $3 billion of timber across nearly 3 million acres of forest land in the state’s Panhandle.

Commissioner Adam Putnam said in a Friday news release that pulp mills, sawmills and other production facilities also were damaged in 11 of the state’s top timber-producing counties.

Putnam called the damage a “catastrophic loss to the forest industry.” The commissioner says the department will work with the industry on damage assessments.

Forest Service Director Jim Karels says the downed trees would pose a fire risk once dry, so the agency is working to clear debris and establish fire lines that could help contain forest fire.

PARIS (AP) — A global financial body says governments worldwide must establish rules for virtual currencies like bitcoin to stop criminals from using them to launder money or finance terrorism.

The Financial Action Task Force said Friday that from next year it will start assessing whether countries are doing enough to fight criminal use of virtual currencies.

Countries that don’t could risk being effectively put on a “gray list” by the FATF, which can scare away investors.

Marshall Billingslea, an assistant U.S. Treasury secretary who holds the FATF’s rotating leadership, said, “We’ve made clear today that every jurisdiction must establish” virtual currency rules. “It’s no longer optional.”

The FATF described how the Islamic State group and al-Qaida have used virtual currencies.

Financial regulators worldwide have struggled to deal with the rise of electronic alternatives to traditional money.

PARIS (AP) — A global financial watchdog Force has given Iran until February to crack down on terrorism funding or risk deeper economic isolation.

The Financial Action Task Force said Friday it would effectively blacklist Iran if it doesn’t fulfill 10 promises made to pass and enforce laws against financing terrorist groups.

Iran has long-provided support to the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group and Palestinian armed groups, which Western countries view as terrorist organizations.

Worried about renewed U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program, Iran’s parliament voted this month to join a global convention against terror financing, but the bill hasn’t been ratified yet.

The FATF, an intergovernmental group based in Paris, gave Iran four more months to comply. If it doesn’t, the FATF could take measures further discouraging or hindering foreign investment in Iran.

LONDON (AP) — A former head of Britain’s overseas intelligence agency says Brexit could leave Britain more vulnerable to attacks like the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in Salisbury.

John Sawers, who led MI6 between 2009 and 2014, says “I don’t believe Russia would have used a nerve agent on the streets of an American or German city” because the consequences would be too great.

He says Britain’s “very weakness — as a result of Brexit, as a result of fraying trans-Atlantic ties — was an attraction for Russia.”

Sawers gave a speech Friday in Salisbury, where spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in March with the nerve agent Novichok.

Britain says the attack was ordered at a senior level of the Russian government, a claim Moscow denies.

LONDON (AP) — Facebook has hired former U.K. deputy prime minister Nick Clegg to head its global policy and communications teams, enlisting a veteran of European Union politics to help it with increased regulatory scrutiny in the region.

Clegg, 51, will become a vice president of the social media giant, and report to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Clegg will be called upon to help Facebook and other Silicon Valley stalwarts grapple with a changing regulatory landscape globally. European Union regulators are interested in reining in mostly American tech giants who they blame for avoiding tax, stifling competition and encroaching on privacy rights.

Clegg led the Liberal Democrats from 2007 to 2015, including five years in the coalition government with the Conservatives. He lost his Sheffield Hallam seat at last year’s general election.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Daimler lowered its profit outlook for the year and reported reduced third-quarter profits due to regulatory and diesel emissions issues.

The company said Friday that group operating profit would be “significantly below” last year’s, instead of “slightly lower” as foreseen in July.

A similar downgrade applied to expectations for the Mercedes-Benz luxury car division, a pillar of the company’s earnings.

The company reported third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes of 2.48 billion euros ($2.85 billion), down from 3.41 billion in the same quarter in 2017.

The company cited “ongoing governmental proceedings” and “measures in various regions with regard to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles.” It also said that its vans business recorded lower unit sales due to delays in vehicle deliveries.

