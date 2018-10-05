Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Virginia city impounds 400 unsanctioned dockless scooters

October 5, 2018
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — With no agreement in sight, two Virginia cities are ramping up hostilities with a dockless electric scooter company.

News outlets report Norfolk city spokeswoman Lori Crouch said Wednesday the city has impounded 400 Bird scooters since they started appearing on city sidewalks, unsanctioned, in August.

And Virginia Beach issued a memorandum Tuesday, directing police and city officials to begin confiscating unattended scooters and issue citations to riders violating city code.

Virginia Beach councilman John Uhrin says Bird hasn’t approached the city for an official business agreement, but he’s not inherently opposed.

Crouch has said Norfolk officials have unsuccessfully attempted to schedule meetings with Bird. The company didn’t respond to news outlets’ request for comment.

Both cities say Bird can have its scooters back if they pay impound and storage fees.

