Virginia expanding funding for long-acting contraceptives

October 4, 2018 4:06 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twelve health care providers across the state are getting additional funding to help expand access to long-acting reversible contraceptives among low-income women.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday that up to $6 million will be awarded to the providers to cover the contraceptives through May 2020.

Long-acting reversible contraceptives include implants and intrauterine devices. Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey said in a statement that they are the most effective form of contraception.

The initiative aims to decrease the number of unintended pregnancies and improve birth outcomes.

Among the 12 recipients are free clinics and private and nonprofit health care providers.

