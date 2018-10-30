VSE: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 92 cents.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $168.9 million in the period.

VSE shares have declined 39 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.51, a drop of 41 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

