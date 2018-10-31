Listen Live Sports

Walker & Dunlop: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 31, 2018
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $37.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.17.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $184.7 million in the period.

Walker & Dunlop shares have climbed 2.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11 percent in the last 12 months.

