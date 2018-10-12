Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Walmart buys online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities

October 12, 2018 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it’s buying online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities, the latest acquisition in its niche-brand buying spree.

Walmart declined to disclose how much it’s paying for Bare Necessities, but says the deal will help deepen its expertise in the world of bras, swimwear and shapewear.

The company said Friday that Bare Necessities will remain as a stand-alone site. As part of the acquisition, Noah Wrubel, CEO and co-founder of Bare Necessities, will lead the intimates area for both Walmart.com and Jet.com, while also continuing to run Bare Necessities.

Walmart is aiming to attract younger, more affluent shoppers with its string of acquisitions. Two years ago, it bought Jet.com for more than $3 billion and since then it’s been buying smaller online brands including Bonobos and Moosejaw.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown