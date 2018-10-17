Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Wendy’s worker who put ‘Chubby’ on customer receipt fired

October 17, 2018 3:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A franchise owner of a North Carolina Wendy’s says an employee who called a customer “Chubby” on an order has been fired.

News outlets report the Carolina Restaurant Group issued a statement Tuesday that says they apologized to customer Jimmy Shue and terminated the employee, whose identity hasn’t been released. Shue says he went to the Gastonia restaurant this month and ordered two sandwiches, providing the cashier with his name “clear as day.”

He says he then noticed the receipt listed his name as “Chubby,” which he says was an attempt to make fun of his weight. He says another employee then hesitantly called out “Chubby” to alert him the order was ready and restaurant patrons laughed. He says he was embarrassed and left, later contacting Wendy’s corporate.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba