Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

White woman fired over filmed racist rant at black neighbor

October 29, 2018 3:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A white North Carolina woman filmed going on a racist rant at her black neighbor has been fired from her job.

News outlets report the video shows Susan Westwood approaching sisters Leisa and Mary Garris this month and saying “I am white and hot. So what are you doing here?”

Charter Communications spokesman Patrick Paterno said Sunday that Westwood has been fired from her $125,000-per-year job referenced in the video.

An apparently drunk Westwood is heard asking where the sisters live, if they’re visiting their “baby daddy” and if she needs to reveal her concealed weapon. The sisters ask Westwood to leave them alone as they’re waiting for AAA. They eventually call 911.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Westwood has been issued criminal summons of communicating threats and simple assault. She wasn’t reached for comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president