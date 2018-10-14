Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Wind, rain nixes Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta farewell launch

October 14, 2018 12:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bad weather has cancelled the farewell launch on the final day of this year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The event was called off Sunday morning after officials determined the wet and windy weather conditions on the field wouldn’t allow balloons to inflate or lift off.

Last Sunday, strong winds led to the cancellation of the evening balloon glow and the morning mass ascension.

The 47th annual event features hundreds of brightly-colored hot-air balloons.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

It is held at Balloon Fiesta Park and draws about 1 million visitors every year to central New Mexico.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth