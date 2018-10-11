Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

With few seeing second act for Sears, company shares routed

October 11, 2018 8:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears is being pummeled before the opening bell on a report that banks are pushing the 130-year-old retailer to liquidate.

The report Thursday in The Wall Street Journal comes one day after stock in Sears Holdings Corp. tumbled 30 percent.

Shares, which have fallen 86 percent this year, tumbled another 15 percent in premarket trading. The company’s stock fell below $1 this month with few seeing a second act for the company that revolutionized how American shop.

Only a quarter of the 4,000 stores operating just six years ago still have the lights on and a significant debt repayment is looming. CEO and chairman Eddie Lampert, who owns 31 percent of outstanding shares, appears to be unwilling to extend another lifeline.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown