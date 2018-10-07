Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Workers strike at Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac hotel

October 7, 2018 12:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A union is striking at Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac hotel, saying its workers earn less than counterparts at other Detroit hotels.

Unite Here Local 24 President Nia Winston says the strike began Sunday morning. The local represents about 160 workers, including bartenders, servers, bellmen, front desk workers and housekeepers.

Winston says the Marriott-owned hotel opened during the recession in 2008. She says workers accepted a contract with no wage increases for two years and “minimal” wage increases since. She says workers at Detroit’s Marriott at the Renaissance Center make an average of $2 more per hour.

The hotel issued a statement saying it will remain open and “continue to bargain in good faith for a fair contract.”

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Workers also are striking Marriott properties in other cities including Boston and San Francisco.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize