Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

World’s billionaires saw ranks, wealth grow in 2017

October 26, 2018 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The rich got richer than ever before last year, with China leading the way.

Swiss bank UBS said Friday that its annual study of the world’s billionaires found their combined wealth rose by $1.4 trillion to an eye-popping $8.9 trillion in 2017.

The number of billionaires around the global also increased, from 1,979 in 2016 to 2,158 last year.

China alone saw two new billionaires emerge each week, highlighting the rapid rise of a class of super rich in the nominally communist country.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Many of the country’s 373 billionaires — almost one in five of the global total — are self-made tycoons, often involved in the technology and retail sectors.

The report forecast that, driven by China, billionaires in Asia-Pacific will be wealthier than their American counterparts within three years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War