Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Yum tops key 3Q sales estimates at KFC, Taco Bell

October 31, 2018 8:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Yum Brands topped key sales estimates during the third quarter on growth in its KFC and Taco Bell restaurants.

The results helped push shares higher in premarket trading Wednesday.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said profit rose 8.6 percent to $454 million, or $1.40 per share. Excluding special charges and costs, Yum Brands earned $1.04 per share, topping analyst projections by 20 cents.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $1.39 billion, but still beat Wall Street forecasts.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Overall same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 2 percent, matching expectations. The increase was driven by a 3 percent rise in sales at KFC and a 5 percent rise in sales at Taco Bell, both of which beat expectations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.