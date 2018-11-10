Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

10 Things to Know for Today

November 27, 2018 6:27 am
 
2 min read
Share       

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MUELLER ACCUSES MANAFORT OF BREAKING PLEA AGREEMENT BY LYING

The extraordinary allegation could expose Trump’s former campaign chairman to a lengthier prison sentence — and potentially more criminal charges.

2. MISSISSIPPI VOTERS TO CAST HISTORIC BALLOTS

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a race in which the state’s racist history became a dominant theme, Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith would be the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi, and Democrat Mike Espy would be the state’s first black U.S. senator since Reconstruction.

3. WHAT MIGRANTS ARE WEIGHING

Thousands of Central American migrants in Tijuana are exploring their options amid diminishing hope of making successful asylum bids in the U.S. or of crossing the border illegally.

4. KREMLIN: CONFLICT IN EAST UKRAINE COULD ESCALATE

Moscow warns that the martial law that will go into effect in parts of Ukraine might trigger renewed hostilities in the separatist-held east.

5. SAUDI PRINCE LOOKS TO REBUILD IMAGE ABROAD

Mohammed bin Salman’s first international trip since writer Jamal Khashoggi’s killing will offer indications of the repercussions he faces.

6. ‘I DON’T BELIEVE IT’

Trump rejects a central conclusion of a dire report on the economic costs of climate change, but economists say the government’s projections are accurate.

7. DESPITE STRONG ECONOMY, GM SLASHES JOBS

The automaker’s major restructuring is aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation such as electric and autonomous vehicles.

8. ‘TOUCHDOWN CONFIRMED!’

The InSight spacecraft landing at Mars was NASA’s eighth since the 1976 Viking probes and the first in six years.

9. HOLLYWOOD’S AWARDS SEASON KICKS OFF

And Chloe Zhao’s elegiac, lyrical Western “The Rider” takes best feature film at the 28th annual Gotham Awards.

10. TEXANS SET FRANCHISE RECORD

Deshaun Watson throws for 210 yards and two touchdowns and runs for a third score as Houston wins its eighth straight, 34-17 over Tennessee.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House