Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

2 charged in attack of woman doused with gas, set on fire

November 1, 2018 6:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people have been arrested in the nation’s capital after a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire during a street brawl.

News outlets report 39-year-old Darielle Gross and 17-year-old Mylan Barnes were arrested Wednesday night. Metropolitan police said both are charged with assault with intent to kill while armed.

The victim has been identified by her family as 46-year-old Stephanie Chase Wheeler. They say she was attacked Sunday while trying to break up a fight that began as a social media feud between groups of teens.

Chase Wheeler’s daughter, Sade, says her mother will be hospitalized for months.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if Barnes or Gross have a lawyer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad