2U: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its third quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $107 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.5 million.

Advertisement

For the current quarter ending in December, 2U expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $114.4 million to $115.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

2U expects full-year results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $411 million to $411.9 million.

2U shares have decreased roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $63.28, a decrease of 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWOU

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.