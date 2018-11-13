Listen Live Sports

Advance Auto Parts, GE rise; Halliburton, Tyson Foods fall

November 13, 2018 4:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $17.66 to $184.72

The company easily beat analysts’ earnings forecasts, an encouraging sign that its turnaround efforts are working.

Tsyon Foods Inc., down $3.44 to $58.17

The company forecast full-year earnings that were below what Wall Street analysts were looking for.

Kellogg Co., down 88 cents to $63.42

The cereal maker said it would sell its cookie and snack business.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., up $2.55 to $10.87

The homebuilder reported earnings that came in far ahead of what investors were looking for. Revenue also beat forecasts.

General Electric Co., up 62 cents to $8.61

The struggling industrial conglomerate said it would sell part of its stake in oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

Johnson Controls International PLC, up 59 cents to $34.78

The company is selling a business that makes batteries for vehicles to Brookfield Business Partners LP for $13.2 billion.

Nvidia Inc., up $9.77 to $199.31

Chipmaker stocks bounced back after taking big losses Monday.

Halliburton Co., down $1.89 to $32.27

Shares in energy companies tumbled as the price of crude oil plunged again, extending a losing streak into a 12th day.

