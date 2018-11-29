Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

American Woodmark: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

November 29, 2018 6:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $424.9 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have declined 48 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 30 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor