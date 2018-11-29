American Woodmark: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $424.9 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have declined 48 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 30 percent in the last 12 months.

