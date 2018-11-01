Listen Live Sports

Appian: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 1, 2018
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its third quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $55.1 million to $56.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 56 cents per share to a loss of 54 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $221.6 million to $222.6 million.

Appian shares have dropped 17 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.09, a climb of 14 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

