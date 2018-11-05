Listen Live Sports

Berkshire Hathaway and Lilly climb; Sysco and MGM sink

November 5, 2018 5:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., up $9.67 to $216.24

Warren Buffett’s company said its quarterly profit surged and it bought back almost $1 billion in stock.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $3.39 to $110.14

The drugmaker said its diabetes treatment Trulicity reduced the risk of cardiovascular problems in a study.

Chevron Corp., up $4.21 to $118.94

Energy companies rose along with the prices of crude oil and natural gas.

Sysco Corp., down $6.73 to $64.56

The food distributor said warehousing and transportation costs increased.

Children’s Place Inc., down $14.14 to $143.81

The retailer said its chief financial officer and other top executive left the company.

MGM Resorts International, down 55 cents to $27.62

The New York Post reported that MGM could combine with casino competitor Caesars Entertainment.

TiVo Corp., down 18 cents to $11.79

Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies did worse than the rest of the market Monday.

Global Payments Inc., down $2.98 to $111.59

Technology companies continued to take bigger losses than the rest of the stock market.

