Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

British-based firm to open plant in Danville

November 2, 2018 5:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A British-owned advanced manufacturing company plans to open its first U.S.-based plant, in Southside Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Harlow Group will built a precision sheet metal fabrication plant in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Northam’s office said Virginia beat out Alabama to land the project. The company plans to invest $8 million and hire 49 new employees.

Northam approved a $147,000 grant for the project while the tobacco commission approved another $315,000.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad