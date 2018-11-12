Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Cargo mission to space station is set to launch this week

November 12, 2018 7:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) — An unmanned cargo rocket is scheduled to blast off this week from Virginia’s coast to the International Space Station.

The Daily Press reports that the launch is scheduled for shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday at the spaceport on Wallops Island along the Eastern Shore. The unmanned Cygnus cargo craft will carry 7,500 pounds of groceries, hardware and research.

One of the science experiments onboard will explore how the universe formed from stardust. Another will explore the pathology of Parkinson’s disease. Yet another involves the sustainable fabrication and repair of plastic materials on lengthy space missions.

NASA TV will stream the launch on its website beginning at 4:15 a.m. Visitors will be able to watch the launch from the NASA Wallops Visitor Center grounds and bleachers.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Science News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated