The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Carlsberg sales boosted by warm weather in Europe

November 1, 2018 8:55 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish brewer Carlsberg says its third-quarter revenue rose on strong beer sales across its major markets, boosted by unusually hot weather in western Europe.

The company said Thursday its sales increased 7.4 percent to 17.6 billion kroner ($2.7 billion) from 16.4 billion kroner a year earlier.

Carlsberg didn’t publish net income figures for the three-month period but reiterated its recently lifted operating profit growth outlook of 10-11 percent for the full year 2018.

Total volumes stood above analyst expectations at 38.6 million hectoliters.

In eastern Europe, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Azerbaijan, total volumes grew 4.2 percent. A slight volume drop was recorded in Ukraine.

CEO Cees ‘t Hart said Carlsberg “delivered a strong third quarter with all regions performing very well,” with craft, special and alcohol-free beers continuing “their good momentum.”

