Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chick-fil-A partners with DoorDash for home delivery

November 14, 2018 8:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Chick-fil-A customers no longer have to go get their chicken because the chicken will come to them.

The company is partnering with DoorDash to offer home delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide. Participating restaurants will deliver everything on the menu to customers within a 10-minute radius.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A senior vice president Jon Bridges says delivery is one way to help its busy customers get a “quick yet high quality meal.”

Chick-fil-A has been testing DoorDash delivery since 2017 in select markets.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 chicken sandwiches until Nov. 20 when placing an order through DoorDash. The giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using a promo code.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated