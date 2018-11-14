Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chinese automaker Zotye plans to sell vehicles in US in 2020

November 14, 2018 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese automaker Zotye Auto says it plans to start selling vehicles in the United States in 2020.

Zotye says it will work with an American partner, HAAH Automotive Holdings. The companies said Wednesday the first model for the U.S. market will be an SUV but gave no details.

Zotye joins Chinese automakers that have announced ambitions to enter the U.S. market. The privately owned company headquartered in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also is developing electric vehicles with Ford Motor Co. for the China market.

General Motors Co. and Sweden’s Volvo Cars export Chinese-made vehicles to the United States. China’s BYD Auto sells battery-powered buses to U.S. transit companies.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Other Chinese brands have announced U.S. sales plans but have struggled to meet safety and emissions standards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated