The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
ComScore: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 8, 2018 6:30 pm
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period.

ComScore shares have decreased 40 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.02, a drop of 44 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCOR

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

