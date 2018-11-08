ComScore: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period.

ComScore shares have decreased 40 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.02, a drop of 44 percent in the last 12 months.

