Continental: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $18.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The wallboard maker posted revenue of $131.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.9 million.

Continental shares have climbed nearly 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.25, a rise of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

