The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Dominion Energy Midstream: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 1, 2018 9:41 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $47.5 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The partnership that operates Dominion Resources’ natural gas assets posted revenue of $284.2 million in the period.

Dominion Energy Midstream shares have fallen 40 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 43 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DM

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

