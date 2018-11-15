Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dulles Toll Road rates to rise in 2019

November 15, 2018 4:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Drivers on the Dulles Toll Road will be paying higher rates in 2019.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates the road, voted Wednesday to increase rates both at the main plaza and at the road’s various exit ramps, effective Jan. 1.

The toll at the main plaza will go up from $2.50 to $3.25. The toll at the ramps will increase from $1 to $1.50.

That means the maximum one-way toll for standard 2-axle vehicles is increasing by more than 35 percent, from $3.50 to $4.75.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rates have risen steadily for the past decade. Toll-road revenue is dedicated toward paying a significant portion of the Metro system’s Silver Line extension being built to Dulles International airport.

Back in 2009, a one-way trip cost only $1.25.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated