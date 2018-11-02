Emergent Biosolutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $20.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $173.7 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have increased 37 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 59 percent in the last 12 months.

