Enviva Partners: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.4 million.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share.
The master limited partnership posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period.
Enviva Partners shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.68, an increase of 5 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA
